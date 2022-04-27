Urias (quadriceps) played nine innings at third base and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday in his rehab appearance for Double-A Biloxi.

Tuesday's game was the third of Urias' rehab assignment, with the 24-year-old going 2-for-12 with a double and a pair of walks over that stretch. The Brewers could send Urias to Triple-A Nashville to pick up more plate appearances, but he's seemingly on track to return from the 10-day injured list by the early portion of next week.