Urias went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 11-6 win over the Reds.

He took Josh Osich deep in the eighth inning as the Brewers pulled away. Urias finally appears to be making good on his prospect pedigree -- over the last month, the 24-year-old is slashing .283/.349/.515 through 24 games with six of his 13 homers on the season.