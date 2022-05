Urias went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

His fourth-inning blast off Hunter Greene got the Brewers on the board. Urias has quickly made up for lost time after missing almost the entire first month of the season, batting .333 (8-for-24) through seven games with two homers, three RBI, seven runs and an impressive 6:6 BB:K.