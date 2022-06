Urias' thumb is swollen from when he was jammed during an at-bat and it was negatively affecting his ability to grip the ball in the field, which is why he was removed from Friday's game against the Padres, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said Urias has been able to deal with the issue when hitting, so he should be able to rejoin the lineup once he is able to grip the ball in the field. He is hitting .154 with two home runs over his last 10 games.