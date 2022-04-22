Urias (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.
Urias appeared in an extended spring game in Arizona on Thursday, and he's been cleared to play in minor-league games this weekend. While the Brewers haven't indicated how many rehab appearances Urias will make, it's possible that he'll join the major-league club sometime next week.
