Urias is expected to fill a utility role going forward after the Brewers acquired Willy Adames in a trade with the Rays on Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Urias has been a regular starter at shortstop this season but has once again failed to make an impression at the plate. The infielder is just 23 years old and had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he's yet to produce an OPS of even .700 in any of his four big-league seasons thus far. His .676 mark this season actually represents a career high but is far from good enough to justify everyday at-bats.