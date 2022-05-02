The Brewers reinstated Urias (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Milwaukee designated reliever Jose Urena for assignment to clear room on the active roster for Urias, who is expected to make his season debut in Tuesday's series opener with the Reds. After suffering the left quad injury in a March 19 Cactus League game, Urias was slow to resume baseball activities, but the Brewers appear confident in his health after he recently wrapped up a seven-game rehab assignment at Double-A Biloxi. Urias wasn't especially productive at Biloxi with a .148/.258/.185 slash line across 31 plate appearances, but he's expected to immediately reclaim everyday duties at third base. Milwaukee had been running a platoon of Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau at the position for the first three-plus weeks of the season.