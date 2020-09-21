site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Luis Urias: Riding pine Monday
Sep 21, 2020
Urias isn't in Monday's lineup against the Reds.
Urias will remain on the bench for a second consecutive game after going 1-for-20 with two walks and nine strikeouts over the last 10 games. Jedd Gyorko will shift to third base with Daniel Vogelbach starting at first.
