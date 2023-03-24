site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Luis Urias: Scratched from lineup Friday
RotoWire Staff
Urias was scratched from the Brewers' lineup ahead of Friday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear why Urias was taken out of the Crew's lineup, but it doesn't seem like it's injury-related. Cam Devanney will take over for him at third base.
