Urias went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs in Sunday's victory over the Cubs.

Urias picked up a season-high three hits in Saturday's contest and matched that number a day later, raising his batting average on the season to .474 (9-for-19). Urias has not claimed an everyday role just yet, but he has started five of the seven games he has appeared in since making his season debut Aug. 10, and the Brewers will surely keep looking for ways to get his bat in the lineup.