Urias will start at third base and will bat seventh Sunday against the Pirates.

Urias doesn't have a permanent starting role at any one position, but he looks to have secured a full-time job for the time being. He'll be in the lineup for the eighth time in nine games Sunday, with three starts coming at the hot corner, three coming at the keystone and two coming at shortstop. The 23-year-old is slashing .294/.351/.353 since being activated from the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 10.