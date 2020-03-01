Play

Urias (wrist) will resume hitting on the field Tuesday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

The 22-year-old has been participating in normal defensive work, but a return to hitting will be a significant step as he continues his recovery from left wrist surgery. Urias remains optimistic about being ready for Opening Day, but the eight-week recovery window provided in late January leaves minimal room for error.

