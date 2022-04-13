Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Urias (quadriceps) continues to progress slowly in his recovery and could receive at-bats in extended spring training games later this week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Urias' recovery progress has been slow since he suffered the quadriceps injury in mid-March, but he's avoided setbacks to this point and could begin a rehab assignment as early as next week. The 24-year-old is expected to serve as Milwaukee's primary third baseman this season, with Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau operating in a platoon in his absence.