Brewers' Luis Urias: Spring debut pushed back
Urias (wrist) did not make his spring debut Thursday as anticipated with both split-squad games on the Brewers' schedule being rained out.
Urias was set to see his first action of the spring after recovering from wrist surgery, but due to the weather and now with spring training being suspended altogether, he will have to wait some time to make his first appearance with his new club.
