Manager Craig Counsell said Urias (wrist) will make his Cactus League debut in Thursday's split-squad game against the Diamondbacks, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 22-year-old was cleared to face live hitting last weekend, and he'll make his return to game action Thursday after recovering from left wrist surgery in late January. Urias' availability for Opening Day has been in doubt since receiving an eight-week recovery timeline, but he's progressed well and is on track to be ready for the March 26 matchup with the Cubs.