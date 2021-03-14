Urias (hamstring) is in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Mariners, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since March 5 with with a left hamstring strain, but he'll make a relatively quick return from the minor issue. Urias has the chance for significant playing time between shortstop and third base this season, but he'll likely need to produce better than the .635 OPS he has through his first 124 big-league games to continue seeing those opportunities all year.