Urias went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Urias scored the game's first run on Daniel Vogelbach's first-inning double. He later knocked an RBI triple and came around to score again in the sixth. The 24-year-old infielder is slashing .231/.330/.412 with 18 extra-base hits and 25 runs scored this season.