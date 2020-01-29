Brewers' Luis Urias: Undergoes wrist surgery
Urias is expected to be sidelined about eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his left wrist Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old sustained a fractured hamate bone towards the end of the winter season in Mexico and is now in danger of missing Opening Day. An eight-week recovery would have Urias returning to the field in late March, leaving him questionable for the March 26 opener versus the Cubs. Urias was set to compete for the starting job at shortstop in spring training after being acquired from the Padres in November, but Orlando Arcia now figures to enter the season as the likely starter.
