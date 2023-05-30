Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Urias (hamstring) is likely to return early next week, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Urias began a minor-league rehab assignment last week and was eligible to return from the injured list ahead of Tuesday night's game in Toronto, but it sounds like the Brewers will keep him on the farm throughout their current road trip, which runs through next Monday. The 25-year-old infielder has been on the shelf since April 1 because of a severe hamstring strain.