General manager David Stearns said Urias (illness) will need 2-to-3 weeks to get up to speed once he's cleared all health protocols, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Urias missed all of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of July, and he'll need a couple of weeks to make up for lost time once he's cleared to return to workouts. As such, he doesn't seem likely to join the Brewers until at least mid-August. With Keaton Hiura (arm) and Orlando Arcia expected to start up the middle for Milwaukee, Urias will likely have to fight Brock Holt for the top utility infield job once he's healthy.