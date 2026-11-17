The Brewers selected Adams' contract from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Injuries limited Adams to just 67 games at Nashville in 2026, but while healthy he slashed .259/.418/.509 with 13 homers, 38 RBI, 48 runs scored and seven steals across 275 plate appearances. The 22-year-old will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft as a result, and with Jake Bauers now in Boston, Adams' place on the 40-man roster makes him the early favorite to begin the 2027 season as Milwaukee's backup first baseman behind Andrew Vaughn.