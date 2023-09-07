Adams is slashing .236/.402/.406 with 11 home runs, 30 steals and a 22.1 percent strikeout rate in 98 games for Single-A Carolina.

Adams has an odd looking swing and doesn't project to offer much defensive value down the road (time at third base and first base this year), but his plate skills as a 19-year-old slugger at Single-A are intriguing. His 0.78 BB/K is the 11th best mark among all qualified Single-A hitters, and the fourth-best mark among that subset that also have an ISO north of .150. However, the righty-hitting Adams has a .931 OPS and an 11.7 percent strikeout rate in 94 plate appearances against lefties, compared to a .775 OPS and a 24.9 percent strikeout rate in 341 plate appearances against righties. He will either need to turn himself into an average defensive third baseman or make significant improvements against same-handed pitching to project as a big-league regular.