Adams (shoulder) went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in his return to the Double-A Biloxi lineup Tuesday after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Adams was back in action for Biloxi for the first time since June 20 after a left shoulder contusion kept him out for an extended period. He was cleared to rejoin the Double-A club after recently wrapping up a nine-game rehab assignment at High-A Wisconsin, during which he slashed .200/.475/.280. During his time with Biloxi this season, Adams has produced a .411 on-base percentage while slugging 11 home runs and stealing 10 bases across 263 plate appearances.