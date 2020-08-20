site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Mark Mathias: Back with big club
Mathias was recalled from Milwaukee's alternate training site Thursday.
Mathias spent time with the big club earlier in the month, appearing in six games and going 5-for-16 with a stolen base and a pair of RBI. He should fill a bench role during his time with Milwaukee.
