Mathias went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's victory over the Pirates.

Mathias has started just seven games all season, but he has made the most of his opportunities, tallying nine hits in 28 at-bats -- good for a .321 batting average. He appears to have found a regular role for now, as he manned a corner outfield spot each of the last three times the Brewers faced a left-handed starter.