The Brewers placed Mathias (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Mathias becomes the second Brewers utility man to hit the 60-day IL, joining Tim Lopes (oblique). According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, manager Craig Counsell said Mathias was diagnosed with a torn labrum, but he doesn't believe the injury will sideline the 26-year-old for the entire season. That being said, Mathias acknowledged that his recovery timeline will hinge on whether or not he needs surgery to address the injury. For now, Mathias is hopeful to address the labrum tear through non-surgical means, which would allow him to return to action in 3-to-4 months, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.