Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Mathias provided infield depth for the Brewers over the last few weeks but saw sporadic playing time. He's hit just .125 with a homer, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base over six major-league games this year and should see more consistent at-bats in the minors. Mike Brosseau (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
