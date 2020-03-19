Play

Mathias was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Wednesday.

Mathias was at least theoretically competing for a bench spot in camp but was always a long shot, as he's yet to make his big-league debut. With the ability to play anywhere in the infield and a respectable .269/.355/.442 slash line in 115 games at the Triple-A level last season, it shouldn't be long before he's pushing for a big-league role.

