Mathias announced via his personal Twitter account that he underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday.

Mathias was initially hopeful to avoid surgery when he tore his labrum in spring training, but he ultimately reversed course after failing to progress as expected over the past six weeks. Even before the shoulder injury surfaced, the 26-year-old utility man was considered a borderline candidate to make the Brewers' Opening Day club, so he could be at risk of being non-tendered this winter.