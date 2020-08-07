Mathias went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's win over the White Sox.
Mathias made his MLB debut on Aug. 5 -- although he didn't register a plate appearance in that contest -- but has recorded hits in his first two games in the lineup. That's unlikely to continue over a prolonged period of time, but the second baseman has gone 3-for-8 with two RBI and a run scored in his first two games as a starter.
