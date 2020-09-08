site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Mark Mathias: Sent to alternate site
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
Mathias was optioned to the Brewers' alternate training site Tuesday.
Mathias has bounced on and off of the active roster this season, hitting .278/.278/.361 through his first 36 major-league plate appearances. His absence will clear a roster spot for Corey Knebel (hamstring) to return from the injured list.
