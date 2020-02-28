Brewers' Mark Mathias: Stuffs stat sheet in spring game
Mathias went 2-for-3 with three RBI, a run and two stolen bases in Friday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Mathias will likely be on the outside looking in when the Brewers set their 26-man roster for Opening Day, but he is getting a chance to show what he can do with his new team, taking at least two at-bats five of the six days the Brewers have played a game this spring.
