Bello went 14-for-28 (.500) with a home run, 10 RBI and two stolen bases over his first eight games of the season with Single-A Carolina.

Bello struggled a bit when he reached the Single-A level for the first time last season, but he showed signs of improvement in September and has taken a much larger step early in the current campaign. Bello, a second-round pick in 2018, will turn 22 this summer, so he will have a chance to move up the ranks if he continues producing.