Dunn (back) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

After a standout performance last spring, Dunn secured a spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster. He slashed .221/.282./316 with one home run and three stolen bases in 104 plate appearances for Milwaukee, but he didn't see any action after mid-June due to a disc issue in his back. The 27-year-old seems to be back to full health again following a lengthy layoff, and he's already off to another hot start this spring, going 4-for-9 with a home run, a walk and two stolen bases through his first three spring games. Dunn is once again competing for a utility infield role with the Brewers, though he could be in the mix for a strong-side platoon role at third base if Milwaukee opts not to carry infield prospect Caleb Durbin on its Opening Day roster.