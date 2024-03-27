Brewers manager Pat Murphy said an interview Wednesday with 97.3 The Game Milwaukee that Dunn is in line to make the Opening Day roster.

Dunn was sent to minor-league camp earlier this month, but he looks as though he'll be summoned to the majors to take over the active roster spot of Garrett Mitchell (finger), who will open the season on the injured list. The 26-year-old hit .282/.404/.487 this spring and can play second base, third base, shortstop and left field. Dunn would be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.