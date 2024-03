The Brewers recalled Dunn from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

After slashing .282/.404/.487 with a homer and 10 RBI during Cactus League play, Dunn has officially earned a place on a major-league roster for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old seems destined for a spot on Milwaukee's bench, but his defensive versatility could net him an occasional start versus a right-handed pitcher.