Dunn is starting at third base and batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Twins.

Dunn didn't play Opening Day versus a southpaw, but the left-handed hitter has now been in the lineup for each of the last three games against righties (two at third base, one at designated hitter). The 26-year-old looks like he might be a tick ahead of Joey Ortiz is the third base pecking order, at least versus right-handers.