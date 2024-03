The Brewers optioned Dunn to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dunn showed well this spring with an .876 OPS, one home run and four stolen bases over 14 Cactus League contests. The 26-year-old has yet to appear in the majors but seems to have a good shot to debut at some point during the 2024 season.