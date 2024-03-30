Dunn will start at third base and bat seventh in Saturday's game against the Mets.

An 11th-round pick in 2019, Dunn reached as high as Triple-A with the Yankees, but he spent last season at Double-A Reading in the Phillies organization. He'll be making his big-league debut Saturday against right-hander Luis Severino after Andruw Monasterio got the Opening Day start at the hot corner. New manager Pat Murphy may just be looking to work everyone in early on this season; it's probably too early to say Dunn is leading a platoon. However, the 26-year-old has some power and speed -- enough to make him interesting in deep leagues if he's playing regularly.