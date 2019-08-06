Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Another multi-hit effort
Arcia went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Monday's victory over the Pirates.
Monday's game was the third multi-hit effort in seven games for Arcia, who has raised his batting average from .221 to .232 over that span. Arcia shared playing time with Tyler Saladino in July, but he has started 11 straight games, and will continue playing every day for the time being, as the Brewers' decision to option Saladino to Triple-A leaves Arcia as the only true shortstop on the big-league roster.
