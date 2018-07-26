Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Apparently recalled
Arcia is in the Brewers' lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, according to Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle.
The Brewers have not announced a roster move to add Arcia back to the roster, but he is listed as the team's starting shortstop Thursday, so it appears he will be rejoining the big club imminently.
