Arcia (ankle, illness) is hitting ninth and playing shortstop Wednesday against the Royals.

The young shortstop missed the past three games after injuring his ankle during the series with the Marlins and then dealing with a small stomach ailment, but it seems like all that has subsided with the extra time off. He'll resume his normal role in the lineup, pushing Eric Sogard back to the bench for the foreseeable future.

