Arcia (back) returns to the lineup for Friday's series opener in Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Arcia was forced to miss the past two games while dealing with back spasms, but is ready to play after the team received a scheduled day off Thursday. He's back in his typical spot at short while batting eighth in the order.

