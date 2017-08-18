Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Back in lineup Friday
Arcia (back) returns to the lineup for Friday's series opener in Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Arcia was forced to miss the past two games while dealing with back spasms, but is ready to play after the team received a scheduled day off Thursday. He's back in his typical spot at short while batting eighth in the order.
More News
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Late scratch with back spasms•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Up to second in batting order Thursday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Pops 10th homer Friday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...