Arcia went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, two RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Cubs.

Arcia played a big role in the team's win against the Cubs, with his biggest contribution coming on a two-run home run in the fifth inning. It was his first home run of the year and he now has only four extra-base hits on the season. While still getting regular playing time, the return of Luis Urias has left Arcia out of the starting lineup twice in the team's past six contests.