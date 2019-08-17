Arcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss against the Nationals on Friday.

While he's approaching a career high in the homer category, this was Arcia's first long ball since July 5. He has just two home runs in his last 102 at-bats. Overall, Arcia is batting .228 with 13 home runs, 42 RBI, 46 runs and seven steals in 377 at-bats this season.