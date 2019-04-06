Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Breaks out in slugfest
Arcia went 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 13-10 win over the Cubs.
The homer was his second of the season, but that initial blast was also his only hit coming into Friday. Arcia is coming off a disappointing 2018, but improved plate discipline -- he has an encouraging 3:4 BB:K through seven games -- could be the key to a rebound for the 24-year-old.
