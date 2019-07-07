Arcia was carted off the field after colliding with teammate Keston Hiura at Pittsburgh on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Arcia and Hiura had a violent collision on a groundball up the middle and both players remained down for some time, though Hiura was was eventually deemed okay and remained in the game. Arcia's left arm and torso appeared to bear the brunt of the blow, but there's no telling the specifics of his injury. The 24-year-old was able to return to his feet and appeared alert before being carted off the field.