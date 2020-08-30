Arcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run Saturday in the Brewers' 7-6 win over the Pirates.

Arcia took Pirates reliever Chris Stratton deep in the seventh inning for his second home run of the season and his first since Aug. 16. Though Luis Urias' return from the COVID-19 injured list earlier this month looked like it might have threatened Arcia's standing as the everyday shortstop, manager Craig Counsell has been able to find room for both players in the regular lineup. Urias has instead seen most of his action at second base and third base.