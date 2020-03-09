Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Continues flashing power
Arcia hit his fifth home run of the spring in Sunday's split squad game against the Angels.
Arcia homered in his second exhibition game appearance and has not slowed down, adding four more long balls to his tally. Despite the spring power surge, it is still tough to expect much from him offensively given his struggles at the plate for the larger part of his career, and, in particular, the .199 batting average he posted after the All-Star break last season. Still, Arcia knows he will be pushed for playing time this season by both Luis Urias (wrist) and Brock Holt, and he is responding thus far.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...