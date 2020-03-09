Arcia hit his fifth home run of the spring in Sunday's split squad game against the Angels.

Arcia homered in his second exhibition game appearance and has not slowed down, adding four more long balls to his tally. Despite the spring power surge, it is still tough to expect much from him offensively given his struggles at the plate for the larger part of his career, and, in particular, the .199 batting average he posted after the All-Star break last season. Still, Arcia knows he will be pushed for playing time this season by both Luis Urias (wrist) and Brock Holt, and he is responding thus far.