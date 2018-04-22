Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Could head to DL
Arcia (ankle) will be reassessed before the team travels to Kansas City on Tuesday to determine whether or not he'll need to head to the disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Arcia sprained his ankle while returning to first base after a single Friday and was out of the lineup the next day. If he needs to miss more than a few games, he'll likely head to the DL, with Eric Sogard continuing to fill in at shortstop.
